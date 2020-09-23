Reading Police Officer Indicted in Fatal 2018 Shooting

A Reading, Massachusetts, police officer has been indicted for allegedly shooting a 43-year-old resident in 2018.

Erik Drauschke was indicted by a Middlesex County grand jury on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the shooting of Alan Greenough in Reading on Feb. 3, 2018.

Police had responded that day to a Main Street apartment just before 4 p.m. for a report of an alleged assault involving the victim, who was a household member.

Officers said that they were familiar with the suspect and the residence from a previous altercation Friday night involving the same man.

The reported victim of the assault was no longer in the residence when the police arrived.

Police located Greenough inside the residence, which was dead-bolted from the inside. By the time officers were able to enter the residence police said the suspect had fled the premises.

Reading police searched the surrounding areas until around 4:30 p.m., when Drauschke located Greenough and fired at him.

Prosecutors said Drauschke allegedly approached the vehicle alone and did not wait for assistance even though other police officers were in close proximity. Greenough is not alleged to have made any attempt to flee or to have made any threatening gestures towards the officer.

Greenough was taken to Lahey Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Drauschke was also transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

Drauschke is scheduled to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at a later date.