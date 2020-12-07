Local

Woman, 21, Fatally Struck on Route 24 After Crashing, Exiting Vehicle: Police

The woman crashed her Toyota Camry into the median before exiting her vehicle, police said

By Young-Jin Kim and Mary Markos

A 21-year-old Massachusetts woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 24 in West Bridgewater after crashing into a median and exiting her vehicle, authorities said.

According to state police, the woman crashed her Toyota Camry into the median dividing the northbound and southbound sides of the road before the vehicle came to rest in the middle of the southbound side.

The woman -- from Taunton -- had exited the car to inspect the damage, police said, when she was hit by a Jeep Liberty operated by a 24-year-old Braintree woman.

The Jeep hit the Camry before hitting a Nissan Altima being operated by a 47-year-old Bridgewater man, causing the Jeep to roll over.

The Jeep also struck a 2005 Audi A6 being operated by a 30-year-old Brockton man.

The operator of the Camry was determined to be deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other people involved were injured, police said.

Route 24 southbound was closed temporarily while crews responded to the scene.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

