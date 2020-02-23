Seven Residents Displaced Following House Fire in Worcester

At least seven residents have been displaced after a fire burned through a multi-family home in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to the home on Beacon Street overnight Sunday where they found heavy fire on the third floor that extended into the attic.

Firefighters were able to knock out the fire around 4a.m. on Sunday.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.