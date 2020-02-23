Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Seven Residents Displaced Following House Fire in Worcester

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

By Lara Salahi

Worcester Fire Department

At least seven residents have been displaced after a fire burned through a multi-family home in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to the home on Beacon Street overnight Sunday where they found heavy fire on the third floor that extended into the attic.

Firefighters were able to knock out the fire around 4a.m. on Sunday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

hands-free phone law 2 hours ago

Law Banning Cellphone Use While Driving Takes Effect Across Massachusetts

Weather forecast 2 hours ago

Temps Climb to Close Out Weekend

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Worcester Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us