Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
pets

Sick Puppy Left Abandoned in Box in East Boston

The rescue organization said the 6-week-old puppy was found Monday night and is sick with Parvovirus, which can be deadly

By Thea DiGiammerino

MSPCA-Angell

A puppy left abandoned in a box in East Boston is now fighting for its life, MSPCA Angell said Tuesday.

The rescue organization said the 6-week-old puppy was found Monday night and is sick with Parvovirus, which can be deadly.

As of Tuesday afternoon the dog, who has been named "Tuesday," was stable and is being fed through a tube. MSPCA officials said he isn't out of the woods yet, but his condition hasn't gotten any worse.

Authorities are looking to find whoever left Tuesday behind.

No other details were immediately available.

