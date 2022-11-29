Sick Puppy Left Abandoned in Box in East Boston

A puppy left abandoned in a box in East Boston is now fighting for its life, MSPCA Angell said Tuesday.

The rescue organization said the 6-week-old puppy was found Monday night and is sick with Parvovirus, which can be deadly.

As of Tuesday afternoon the dog, who has been named "Tuesday," was stable and is being fed through a tube. MSPCA officials said he isn't out of the woods yet, but his condition hasn't gotten any worse.

UPDATE: The Angell veterinary team reports that Tuesday's condition has stabilized, and he seems to be feeling better as a result of careful feeding via tube.



He's not out of the woods--but he hasn't declined.



Keep those good vibes comin', please! 🐶 https://t.co/3jkiTy8mHW — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) November 29, 2022

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities are looking to find whoever left Tuesday behind.

No other details were immediately available.