Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lunenburg

Sneaker Shop Burglarized in Lunenburg, Mass.

Michael Cortes, the store's owner, estimates nearly $100,000 worth of apparel was stolen

By Michael Rosenfield

Michael Cortes couldn’t believe what he found when he arrived at his Lunenburg sneaker shop Monday morning.

“A mess,” said Cortes. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Thieves had broken in, ransacking his store and stealing at least a hundred pairs of pricey sneakers, and hundreds of pieces of upscale clothing as well.

“I thought it was surreal to be honest,” said Cortes. “I thought I was in a dream.”

Cortes, who just opened Getcha Sneakers less than a year ago, looked at his surveillance cameras.

More local coverage

SALEM 4 hours ago

Salem, Mass. Shooting Suspect Dead, Victim Hospitalized

Massachusetts 8 hours ago

Standoff Involving Barricaded Person in Holbrook Ends, Police Say

He saw one person smashing the front door with an axe just after four in the morning, and six people then ran inside.

They used trash bags to grab everything from trendy sneakers like Yeezy’s and Jordan’s, to Gucci and Louis Vuitton streetwear.

They were in the store for about 30 minutes.

“Devastated,” said Cortes. “It’s a big loss for us, especially around the holidays.”

The shop was a dream for Cortes, who started selling sneakers to work his way out of homelessness.

In all, he estimates it’s about $100,000 worth of merchandise that was taken.

For now, he’s asking people to be on the lookout online to see if any of the stolen items pop up for sale.

That could help result in leads which might help police track down the people responsible for the heist.

This article tagged under:

LunenburgMassachusettsLouis VuittonGetcha SneakersMichael Cortes
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us