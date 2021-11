Police, fire and medical crews responded Monday afternoon to an incident in Holbrook, Massachusetts.

The Holbrook Police Department said a subject was barricaded in a home on Union Street, where aerial footage showed a large emergency response.

Massachusetts State Police say their bomb squad was called in to assist.

NBC10 Boston has a crew en route to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.