SUV Slams Into Ambulance Carrying Patient in Lowell

An SUV allegedly ran a red light and crashed into an ambulance Wednesday night in Lowell, Massachusetts, overturning the emergency vehicle with a patient inside.

Trinity EMS says one of its ambulances was taking a patient to Lowell General Hospital around 8:30 p.m. when the ambulance was struck by an SUV at the intersection of Lakeview and Aiken avenues.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The ambulance had a green light at the intersection, and its sirens and lights were activated when it was T-boned by another vehicle, Trinity officials said.

There were four people inside the ambulance, including the patient, who was taken to Lowell General by another ambulance that was called to the scene.

A witness tells NBC10 Boston there were at least two people inside the SUV.

There were no serious injuries reported in the crash, Trinity EMS said.

Jordan Cancela says he helped the victims.

“I ran towards the ambulance and three of us climbed up on to the ambulance to help the driver out of there... she seemed like she was okay, a little bit banged up and the passengers in the back of the ambulance, everyone was alive and okay," he said.

A woman who lives nearby says the Lowell intersection is dangerous.

"I know it’s a dangerous intersection, you know people need to be more careful,” said Tainya Cluff.

An investigation is ongoing.