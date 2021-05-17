10 Fun Things to Do in Salem, Massachusetts

Famous for the 1692 witch trials, Salem, Massachusetts has a ton of activities to explore the ciy's rich history.

Whether you are looking to watch a reenactment of a witch trail or have an outdoor picnic along the waterfront, there is plenty to do in Salem.

Salem Witch Museum

Want to learn more about the Salem witch trials?

This museum offers exhibits and tours covering the trials, as well as modern day witchcraft.

Visit the website to learn more about the museum and its guidelines.

Salem Willows Park

Want to hit the beach?

Salem Willows Park is 35-acres with three beaches, picnic areas and park paths for walks.

There are also two arcades operating on modified schedules due to the pandemic.

Peabody Essex Museum

Want to visit an extraordinary museum?

One of the largest museums in New England, the Peabody Essex Museum offers art from around the world.

The museum includes Chinese, Japanese, Korean, African, Indian and Native American art, among others.

Salem Heritage Trail

The Salem Heritage Trail is a red line -- literally --that connects all the main sites throughout Salem.

Walk the trail to enjoy some fresh air while taking in the historic sites of Salem.

Witch Dungeon Museum

Want to see a reenactment of the Salem witch trials?

The Witch Dungeon Museum offers live reenactment shows as well as a tour through a replica dungeon.

Salem Trolley

Want to see Salem by trolley?

The Salem Trolley is an eight mile, one hour narrated tour of historic Salem that passes sites such as the House of the Seven Gables, Witch Dungeon Museum, Salem Witch Museum and the historic waterfront area.

Your guide will teach you history about Salem throughout the tour. You can get off at any of the 14 stops anytime throughout the day to view Salem on your own.

Minto-Brown Island Park

Minto-Brown Island Park is bigger than Central Park.

There are tons of trails to walk, run and bike. There is also an off-leash area for dogs and tons of wildlife to observe.

The House of the Seven Gables

Are you a literature fan?

Pay a visit to the House of the Seven Gables, a colonial mansion which is the setting of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1851 novel.

Participate in an educational tour to learn about the history behind the mansion.

Pickering Wharf Marina

Want to spend time along the water?

Visit the Pickering Wharf Marina for harborside shops and waterfront dining.

Go for a walk along the water, visiting Salem’s historic landmarks on the way.

Forest River Park

With a picturesque view of the harbor, Forest River Park has bike paths, picnic areas, a playground, swimming pool and baseball field.

You can also visit Pioneer Village, one of America’s first living history museums which recreates a 17th Century fishing village.