Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Marty Walsh

‘Thank You — for Everything': Marty Walsh Says Goodbye to Boston

The former Boston mayor was seen leaving his home in Dorchester on Monday morning with a suitcase in hand

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Marty Walsh officially stepped down as Boston's mayor on Monday night after the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination as President Joe Biden's new U.S. Labor Secretary.

Celebrating the vote at historic Faneuil Hall with his final news conference as mayor, Walsh said, "Boston, Massachusetts, is the greatest city in the world, with the greatest people in the world living in our city."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He officially resigned as mayor at 9 p.m., when City Council President Kim Janey became acting mayor. He had held the position since 2013.

You can read Walsh's full resignation letter below:

Walsh was seen leaving his home in Dorchester on Monday morning, carrying a suitcase.

He also fired off a series of tweets, saying one last goodbye to the city.

He is headed to Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

More stories on Marty Walsh's departure

BOSTON Mar 22

Marty Walsh Confirmed as Secretary of Labor, Says Farewell to Boston

BOSTON 3 hours ago

Boston Has a New Acting Mayor as Walsh Departs for Washington

This article tagged under:

Marty WalshMassachusettsBOSTONMAYORKim Janey
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us