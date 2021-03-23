Marty Walsh officially stepped down as Boston's mayor on Monday night after the U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination as President Joe Biden's new U.S. Labor Secretary.

Celebrating the vote at historic Faneuil Hall with his final news conference as mayor, Walsh said, "Boston, Massachusetts, is the greatest city in the world, with the greatest people in the world living in our city."

He officially resigned as mayor at 9 p.m., when City Council President Kim Janey became acting mayor. He had held the position since 2013.

You can read Walsh's full resignation letter below:

This evening, I officially resigned as Mayor of the City of Boston. I am deeply proud of the work we have done together to advance our city and all its people.



Follow @USDOL for updates as we build back the American workforce and our economic recovery. pic.twitter.com/OJKIUnPtd3 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 23, 2021

Walsh was seen leaving his home in Dorchester on Monday morning, carrying a suitcase.

Happening now: Former #Boston Mayor Marty Walsh leaves his Dorchester home, moments ago. Walsh will head to Washington this morning to be sworn in as Secretary of Labor. 📸⁦@pictureboston⁩ pic.twitter.com/gcfF6wg9V1 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) March 23, 2021

He also fired off a series of tweets, saying one last goodbye to the city.

Boston is more than my hometown. It's my heart, and serving you for the last seven years has been the honor of my life.



That's why I want to say thank you — for everything. — Marty Walsh (@MartyJWalsh) March 23, 2021

Soon I'll be bringing Boston's values to Washington, DC as @JoeBiden's Secretary of Labor. Your spirit will remain in my heart every single day.



Thank you, Boston. — Marty Walsh (@MartyJWalsh) March 23, 2021

He is headed to Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.