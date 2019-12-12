The Baseball Tavern in Boston’s Fenway Is Closing

An iconic sports bar in the Fenway is shutting its doors for good.

According to a source, The Baseball Tavern on Boylston Street is closing down, confirming what we had heard from another source just a few days ago. A Facebook post from the place has put out a statement saying that it will indeed be shuttering, saying "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the soon closure of The Baseball Tavern....It has been a fantastic journey and wouldn't have been possible without the support of our family, loyal customers, friends, and dedicated employees. We are very grateful to everyone who has supported us over the years," with the note coming from "[owner] Jimmy Rooney and Staff."

The Baseball Tavern first opened back in 1963 and has been a popular pre-game and post-game spot for Red Sox fans over the years.

The address for the Baseball Tavern is 1270 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. Its website can be found at https://baseballtavern.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[Related article from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): Slideshow--Ten Good Places to Get Beer in the Boston Area]