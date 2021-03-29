Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Townsend

Toddler Dies After Being Struck by Falling Tree in Townsend

The 15-month-old boy, identified as Jaxx Sellers, was being held by his father at about 7:45 p.m. Friday when the dead tree in the yard of their Townsend home was apparently blown over

By The Associated Press

NBC10 Boston

A Massachusetts toddler died after he and his father were struck by a falling tree, police said.

The 15-month-old boy, identified as Jaxx Sellers, was being held by his father at about 7:45 p.m. Friday when the dead tree in the yard of their Townsend home was apparently blown over, Townsend police Chief James Sartell told The Telegram & Gazette.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The father was not seriously injured, other than a few scratches on his forearm, police said.

The child was taken by ambulance to a nearby landing area, then flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The boy died Saturday, police said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The death was a “freak accident,” Sartell told The Sun of Lowell.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, with wind gusts up to 50 mph, in the Townsend area at the time.

More Massachusetts stories

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Mass. Among ‘Areas of Greatest Concern' as COVID Cases Continue to Rise

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Low Positivity Rate Found in Mass. Schools After Pool Testing, Baker Says

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

TownsendBOSTONJames SartellJaxx Sellers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us