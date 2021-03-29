coronavirus

Low Positivity Rate Found in Mass. Schools After Pool Testing, Baker Says

Gov. Charlie Baker says pool testing to date of students and staff members in Massachusetts schools has found a positivity rate of 0.76%

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston, File

Pool testing at Massachusetts schools found COVID-19 positivity rates of 0.76%, according to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker.

The governor's office announced the findings Monday, adding that pool testing would continue to be funded through the end of the school year. State funding was initially set to expire on April 18.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pool testing program began in February. Since then, the Baker administration says schools have tested nearly 159,000 students and staff members in 22,679 pools that each included an average of seven people. In total, 0.76% tested positive.

"Of the collected pooled tests, Massachusetts is not aware of any in which there was more than one positive individual, suggesting that there is extremely little evidence of in-school transmission of COVID-19 in Massachusetts," the administration said in its press release.

More on the coronavirus pandemic and Massachusetts schools

coronavirus Mar 26

Mass. Schools Report 910 New COVID-19 Cases Among Students, Staff

coronavirus Feb 26

Mass. Officials Hope to Ramp Up Pooled COVID Testing at Schools

More than 1,000 schools are involved in the initiative, with more than 329,000 students and staff members eligible to be tested each week, Baker's office said.

"Massachusetts' robust and ambitious program offering COVID-19 surveillance testing to all schools, charters, and special education collaboratives led the nation," Baker said in a statement. "The science is clear that it is safe for kids to be in the classrooms, and this initiative has proved to serve as an invaluable tool for schools throughout the Commonwealth as they return to in-person learning."

Students at Bay State elementary schools that are not among the 58 districts to receive waivers will return to the classroom next Monday.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Charlie Bakertesting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us