Low Positivity Rate Found in Mass. Schools After Pool Testing, Baker Says

Pool testing at Massachusetts schools found COVID-19 positivity rates of 0.76%, according to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker.

The governor's office announced the findings Monday, adding that pool testing would continue to be funded through the end of the school year. State funding was initially set to expire on April 18.

The pool testing program began in February. Since then, the Baker administration says schools have tested nearly 159,000 students and staff members in 22,679 pools that each included an average of seven people. In total, 0.76% tested positive.

"Of the collected pooled tests, Massachusetts is not aware of any in which there was more than one positive individual, suggesting that there is extremely little evidence of in-school transmission of COVID-19 in Massachusetts," the administration said in its press release.

More than 1,000 schools are involved in the initiative, with more than 329,000 students and staff members eligible to be tested each week, Baker's office said.

"Massachusetts' robust and ambitious program offering COVID-19 surveillance testing to all schools, charters, and special education collaboratives led the nation," Baker said in a statement. "The science is clear that it is safe for kids to be in the classrooms, and this initiative has proved to serve as an invaluable tool for schools throughout the Commonwealth as they return to in-person learning."

Students at Bay State elementary schools that are not among the 58 districts to receive waivers will return to the classroom next Monday.