Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Brookline Mansion is Back on the Market

The celebrity couple first listed their estate in August 2019 for $39.5 million before later dropping the price

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal Real Estate Editor

Erhard Pfeiffer; Richard Landry, Landry Design Group; Joan Behnke & Associates; Richard Scanlan, JK Scanlan via Boston Business Journal

International supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her husband, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, have tapped Maggie Gold Seelig to sell their Brookline home.

Seelig is the listing agent for the sellers of 112 Woodland Road in Brookline, and is selling the property privately off market, she said in an email to the Boston Business Journal. Seelig declined to specify further details about the listing.

Bündchen and Brady first listed their Brookline estate in August 2019 for $39.5 million, then two months later dropped the price to $33.9 million before pulling it off the market last spring in the midst of the pandemic.

Read the full story in the Boston Business Journal.

