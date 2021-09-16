Two Police Cruisers Set on Fire in Dracut, Mass.

Police in Dracut, Massachusetts say a fire that destroyed two marked cruisers in the station parking lot late Wednesday is suspicious in nature.

The fire burned through one cruiser and quickly spread to another one parked nearby, authorities said.

Investigators say they already have a person of interest: a woman who was found by officers in the lobby of the police station just after the fire.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Both cruisers were empty at the time of the fire.