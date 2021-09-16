Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Dracut

Two Police Cruisers Set on Fire in Dracut, Mass.

A person of interest has already been located

By Mike Manzoni

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Dracut, Massachusetts say a fire that destroyed two marked cruisers in the station parking lot late Wednesday is suspicious in nature.

The fire burned through one cruiser and quickly spread to another one parked nearby, authorities said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators say they already have a person of interest: a woman who was found by officers in the lobby of the police station just after the fire.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Afghan refugees 2 hours ago

Afghan Refugees Set to Arrive in Mass., NH

Weather forecast 3 hours ago

Damp Feel, Cooler Thursday

Both cruisers were empty at the time of the fire.

This article tagged under:

DracutMassachusettscruiser fireDracut Massachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us