UMass Memorial Workers to Protest Vaccine Mandate

Healthcare workers at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester will rally Sunday morning to protest the hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The hospital announced a vaccine mandate in August, giving hospital workers until November 1 to get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk losing their jobs. Many area hospital have announced a similar policy.
The pushback from some workers comes at a time when there is already a shortage of healthcare workers. UMass Memorial is already short on in-patient beds.
The Massachusetts Nurses Association is among the groups that has come out against implementing a mandate, citing nurses who may not qualify for the vaccine due to pre-existing health conditions.
The protest is scheduled to begin on Plantation Street at 11a.m.