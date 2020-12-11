Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

2 Former MSP Supervisors Arrested on Fraud, Embezzlement Charges in OT Scandal

The two supervisors and their co-conspirators allegedly embezzled over $120,000 in a scheme from 2015 to 2108

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal authorities on Friday arrested two former Massachusetts State Police troopers for allegedly collecting thousands of dollars in overtime pay for hours not worked and destroying evidence in a scheme dating back to 2015.

Former MSP Lieutenant Daniel Griffin and former Sergeant William W. Robertson had been charged conspiracy, federal programs embezzlement and wire fraud in connection with the scheme, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a press conference.

Griffin, 57, of Belmont and Robertson, 58, from Westborough -- both former supervisors -- were scheduled to appear in in federal court in Boston Friday.

The arrests were the latest in an overtime scandal that has rocked the Massachusetts State Police in recent years.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Vermont 33 mins ago

Missing Elderly Man May Have Left Vermont, Police Say

Yarmouth 35 mins ago

Man Seriously Injured After Truck Plunges From Overpass in Yarmouth

"We're going to keep doing these cases until this kind of behavior stops," Lelling said. "Either internally at the state police, they can take proactive steps to make sure troopers aren't doing this, or I can do it. But either way, it's going to stop."

According to the indictment, Griffin, Robertson and other members of the Traffic Programs Section at MSP headquarters in Framingham embezzled over $120,000 by arriving early to and leaving early from overtime shifts. Griffin allegedly made and approved false entries on timekeeping records.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The overtime funds came from federal programs to increase public safety, such as those to reduce distracted and drunk driving.

Amid heightened scrutiny into the department, Griffin, Robertson and others allegedly shredded and burned records and forms related to the scheme. Griffin also claimed to superiors that missing forms had been "inadvertently discarded or misplaced."

Griffin is also accused of spending "significant time" running a private security business called KnightPro during regular and overtime work hours and hiding over $700,000 of revenue from that business from the IRS.

According to Lelling's office, he is also accused of hiding his earnings from that company on financial aid applications to a private school attended by two of his children. Griffin allegedly obtained over $175,000 in financial aid from the school over several years.

In July, the state police announced disciplinary action against over 20 troopers, including termination in some cases, in connection with the overtime scandal.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBOSTONU.S. attorney
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us