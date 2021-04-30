Local

Waltham's Moody St. Closes for Outdoor Dining

Traffic and parking is banned from High Street to Crescent and Pine Street through Oct. 31.

By Nia Hamm

Parts of Moody Street in Waltham, Massachusetts will be temporarily closed starting Saturday as restaurants expand for outdoor dining.

Crews were out early Friday morning putting up barriers in preparation. Traffic and parking from High Street to Crescent and Pine Street is banned through Oct. 31.

Some coronavirus restrictions are in place. Restaurants are required to provide hand sanitizer and paper menus. Face masks must be worn when leaving the table or going to the restroom. 

There will not be Tick-Tock Trolleys during outdoor dining as well. Normal bus routes have been rerouted. Trash pick-up not be impacted for residents or businesses.

