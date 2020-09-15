What's ‘Shining' at Franklin Park Zoo

We are headed into Fall and things still look a little different. The Franklin Park Zoo is bringing a sense of normalcy and fun to your evenings with their newest project Boston Lights.

Boston Lights is new lantern experience at the Franklin Park Zoo based in the traditional Chinese craft. Hundreds of lanterns are combined to create beautiful displays of animals with movement and sound. There are over 50 displays along the 1.4 mile walk around the Zoo. Some notable displays include a 197-foot light up dragon, a 66-foot-long shark tunnel and a step-and-play piano.

The displays are beautiful to look at and educational. Species that are part of conservation efforts, locally and globally, are accompanied by information about them and the Zoo’s efforts to help conserve them. For example, the number of monarch butterflies in New England are dropping and Zoo New England is doing their part to educate people about their importance to a healthy ecosystem and preserve their existence.

The Franklin Park Zoo is taking COVID-19 guidelines very seriously to keep all guests safe. They are requiring face coverings at all times, social distancing and providing sanitizing stations throughout.

Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time on their website – zoonewengland.org.

