This Bus Driver Missed Hearing His Riders Say ‘Good Morning,’ So He Paid Them a Visit

The school's principal alerted parents so his students could line the streets, holding up signs to say hello back to him

By Caroline Connolly and Asher Klein

John Coviello has been driving for Woburn's school district for the last 15 years. It’s a retirement job, as he calls it, and one he’s missed over the last few weeks as Massachusetts schools have been remote.

So on Thursday, he and his wife drove his usual route with balloons tied to the front of his bus just to say hi to kids from Hurld Wyman Elementary School.

"I miss their smiles and miss their 'Good morning, John,' 'Good morning, bus driver,'" Coviello said.

The school's principal alerted parents so his students could line the streets, holding up signs to say hello back to him.

"I really miss John, and he’s like the best bus driver ever," said one of Dina Kesaris' at their stop, where they waved him a hearty hello.

Coviello and his wife said the excursion was exactly what they needed to get them through the rest of the lonely school year. He hopes to be back on the job in September.

