Saugus

Woman Crossing Street Seriously Injured in Saugus Crash

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said

By Staff Reports

A woman was seriously injured Monday night after being hit while crossing a street in Saugus, Massachusetts, police said.

The victim, a 70-year-old East Boston resident, was transported to a local hospital via ambulance for serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to a statement released by the Saugus Police Department.

The Saugus Police and Fire Departments arrived at the scene near 69 Sweetwater Rd. shortly after 7 p.m. Crews found the woman pinned underneath a Chevy pickup truck, driven by a 59-year-old Saugus man.

The woman was conscious and alert when first responders arrived on the scene, police said.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

