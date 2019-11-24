WRs Sanu, Dorsett Ruled Inactive for Patriots Against Cowboys

By Alec Greaney

mohamed-sanu-new-england-patrots-wr-vs-ravens-2-110319
NBC Sports - Boston

The Patriots will be without two of their top wide receivers on Sunday, as Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett have both been ruled officially inactive for today's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanu had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and was not expected to play earlier in the week. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier Sunday morning that there was a chance he could play after his ankle felt improved on Saturday.

Dorsett was ruled out earlier Sunday, according to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, since he had passed the NFL's concussion protocol as of Saturday.

Cornerback Jason McCourty and tight end Ryan Izzo were among other inactives for today's game.

The Patriots will head into the game with just four available options at receiver, with Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers, and Matthew Slater.

