Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Limited at Practice Thursday

The New England Patriots had two quarterbacks limited at Thursday's practice as they prepared for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.
Starting quarterback Tom Brady was a limited participant with toe and right elbow injuries, while third-string QB Cody Kessler was limited because of an illness. The only Patriots quarterback not on the latest injury report is rookie backup Jarrett Stidham.
Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) were among the six other players limited in practice. Ted Karras (knee) and rookie Byron Cowart (head) were the only Patriots who didn't practice.
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was added to the injury report with a shoulder issue and illness. He did not practice Thursday. Veteran running back Damien Williams also didn't practice. He's missed back-to-back practices, making his status for Sunday unclear. Kansas City already placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve earlier Thursday, so the Chiefs are pretty thin at that position.
Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Byron Cowart, Head
OL Ted Karras, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Toe / Right Elbow
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Heel
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
QB Cody Kessler, Illness
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Morris Claiborne, Shoulder
CB Rashad Fenton, Hamstring
RB Damien Williams, Rib
DE Frank Clark, Shoulder/Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
FULL PARTICIPATION
OT Eric Fisher, Groin
CB Kendall Fuller, Thumb
QB Patrick Mahomes, Knee
DT Derrick Nnadi, Elbow
DE Alex Okafor, Ankle
