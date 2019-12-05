Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Limited at Practice Thursday

The New England Patriots had two quarterbacks limited at Thursday's practice as they prepared for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Starting quarterback Tom Brady was a limited participant with toe and right elbow injuries, while third-string QB Cody Kessler was limited because of an illness. The only Patriots quarterback not on the latest injury report is rookie backup Jarrett Stidham.

Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) were among the six other players limited in practice. Ted Karras (knee) and rookie Byron Cowart (head) were the only Patriots who didn't practice.

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was added to the injury report with a shoulder issue and illness. He did not practice Thursday. Veteran running back Damien Williams also didn't practice. He's missed back-to-back practices, making his status for Sunday unclear. Kansas City already placed running back Darrel Williams on injured reserve earlier Thursday, so the Chiefs are pretty thin at that position.

Here are the full Thursday injury reports for both teams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-2)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Byron Cowart, Head

OL Ted Karras, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, Toe / Right Elbow

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Heel

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

QB Cody Kessler, Illness

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Morris Claiborne, Shoulder

CB Rashad Fenton, Hamstring

RB Damien Williams, Rib

DE Frank Clark, Shoulder/Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed

FULL PARTICIPATION

OT Eric Fisher, Groin

CB Kendall Fuller, Thumb

QB Patrick Mahomes, Knee

DT Derrick Nnadi, Elbow

DE Alex Okafor, Ankle

