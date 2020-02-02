Say Hello to Spring: Week Starts with Sunshine

Yes, it’s Superbowl Sunday, but for meteorologists it’s an even bigger day – it’s Groundhog Day. The Prognosticator of All Prognosticators Punxsutawney Phil did NOT see his shadow indicating an early Spring. The rodent has an accuracy rate of 39%, but has called for “six more weeks of winter” 103 times since 1886. It seems like this call might help his accuracy. Even our local groundhog Mrs. G at the Drumlin Farm didn’t see her shadow.

The week may look a little wintry, but temperatures will stay above average (at least slightly). We start the week off with sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s, but changes are on the way. Clouds increase going into the day on Tuesday. Showers will develop as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Wednesday another round of precipitation will return. Rain may flip to snow by the afternoon as colder air returns. Snow will be possible on Thursday, but now it appears the snow will flip back to rain…especially at the coast. Accumulations are likely, even at the coast before any change to rain.

Friday looks wet and windy. Temperatures will climb back above average once again. Saturday we may catch a break from this active pattern, but more rain and snow is possible starting on Sunday again. Missing from the 10-day forecast? Any cold air. Stay tuned.

