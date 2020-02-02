Weather

Say Hello to Spring: Week Starts with Sunshine

The week starts with some sun, but clouds roll in Tuesday

By Chris Gloninger

Yes, it’s Superbowl Sunday, but for meteorologists it’s an even bigger day – it’s Groundhog Day. The Prognosticator of All Prognosticators Punxsutawney Phil did NOT see his shadow indicating an early Spring. The rodent has an accuracy rate of 39%, but has called for “six more weeks of winter” 103 times since 1886. It seems like this call might help his accuracy. Even our local groundhog Mrs. G at the Drumlin Farm didn’t see her shadow.

The week may look a little wintry, but temperatures will stay above average (at least slightly). We start the week off with sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s, but changes are on the way. Clouds increase going into the day on Tuesday. Showers will develop as temperatures drop into the 40s.

Wednesday another round of precipitation will return. Rain may flip to snow by the afternoon as colder air returns. Snow will be possible on Thursday, but now it appears the snow will flip back to rain…especially at the coast.  Accumulations are likely, even at the coast before any change to rain.

Weather

snow Jan 27

Snow Possible This Weekend, Storm’s Track Still Up in the Air

weather new england Jan 27

Forecast: A Blend of Clouds to Start Your Week

Friday looks wet and windy. Temperatures will climb back above average once again. Saturday we may catch a break from this active pattern, but more rain and snow is possible starting on Sunday again. Missing from the 10-day forecast? Any cold air. Stay tuned.

This article tagged under:

Weatherweather new england
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us