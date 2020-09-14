Cool Monday Evening Ahead of Autumn-Like Tuesday

Temperatures will lower quickly this evening as the gusty northwest wind ushers in even cooler and drier air. High pressure settles in through mid-week so we keep it all dry until late Thursday.

Frost advisories, freeze warnings are issued across the North Country through Tuesday morning as lows are expected to dip to the 30s to upper 20s. Sept. 20 is usually the time we see the first frost in those spots, so we are pretty close to schedule. The farther south you go, the later the first frost dates.

The coast of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut does not usually get their first frost until Nov. 1. Lows across southern New England will be in the 40s.

Tuesday will bring us a very autumn-like day with highs only in the 60s and full sunshine. The wind subsides to a light breeze as high pressure is centered across central New England and heads offshore. So Boston will see more of an east breeze later in the day.

The wind shift on Wednesday will bring in warmer temperatures, but nothing major. Highs reach the 70s to near 80 for Wednesday into Thursday as the wind will be gusty from the southwest. The dry brush and low humidity on top of the gusty wind continue to bring in wildfire conditions. Any outdoor burning is not advised on these windy days.

Some scattered rain moves in Thursday into Friday morning along a cold front, but we don't expect too much. Another dry stretch settles in for the weekend and beyond, with highs around 60 both Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS UPDATE:

We have several storms across the Gulf and Atlantic this evening. Hurricane Sally continues to slowly approach the Gulf Coast between New Orleans and the panhandle of Florida.

This slow-moving storm will dump 8-16 inches of rain across Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama with isolated spots around 24 inches of rain. Dangerous storm surge and hurricane winds will create lots of damage through midweek.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Paulette continues to pull off of Bermuda tonight. As it does, it will churn up more intense waves and some of those waves will arrive along our coast through Tuesday. Wave heights around 8 feet will be possible and we will have dangerous rip currents.

Rene is still holding on as a tropical depression. Tropical Storm Teddy is expected to intensify to a major hurricane later this week, but no threat to the U.S.

Bermuda may need to prepare for this storm to sweep by next week. Tropical Storm Vicky is also named, and this should stay out at sea and may dissipate through the week.