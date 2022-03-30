Mild Air Comes With Some Rain & Wind

We’re making progress in the temperature department. The wind has finally shifted to blow from the southwest and the thermometer is rising into the 40s for many of us. Clouds will increase and thicken this evening ahead of a few mixed showers overnight. A trace of freezing rain or dusting of snow is possible in the northern half of New England; watch for a few slick spots to result on any untreated surfaces where these showers come through late this evening and overnight.

60-degree weather and spring showers

Tomorrow, our temperatures climb to either side of 60, but it comes at a cost. Some pockets of showers will be around during the morning and afternoon with some downpours and even some rumbles of thunder during the evening and first part of the overnight.

Gusty, potentially damaging winds

We also need to talk about the wind. A low level jet will transport southerly gusts to 40 mph to the surface underneath some of the heavier elements of rain tomorrow evening and night. A few gusts to 50 mph are possible along the south coast of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts, resulting in pockets of damage. After a few lingering showers Friday morning, we manage breaks of sun before another round of scattered showers and isolated thunder crops up on Friday afternoon to early evening. After seeing highs near 60 again (50s north early) Friday, cooler air spills back into the region for the weekend.

And for all you snow lovers and winter sports enthusiasts out there, upslope mountain snow showers will begin Friday evening and continue into early Saturday, dropping a fresh few inches of snow…maybe even 6” or more at the summits. Weekend plans? No big weather headaches to slow you down. Highs will be in the low 50s both days with sunshine Saturday and clouds/a few showers Sunday. Next week temperatures will be generally running in the 50s with a bit of an unsettled stretch for the middle and end of the week with multiple disturbances to keep an eye on.