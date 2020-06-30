Scattered Thunderstorms Tuesday Pose Possible Floods

Get ready for another day of thunderstorms across the area. Most of the activity will be focused in central and western New England.

Temperatures will reach the low 70s at the coast and low 80s inland. Flooding is the primary risk with any thunderstorms that develop.

This upper-level low is going to sit in spin over New England through Wednesday afternoon. That means we will see numerous showers and thunderstorms over the next 48 hours.

In any thunderstorms that develop locally, heavy rain is possible. Flash flooding is the primary threat followed by small hail and gusty winds. Temperatures are cool, but the air mass is still very muggy.

Skies brighten during the day on Thursday. Temperatures will also warm into the 80s once again. The holiday weekend looks quiet. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.