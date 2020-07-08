forecast

Severe Storm Potential Wednesday

Damaging wind and torrential rain are possible in Wednesday thunderstorms

By Chris Gloninger

Today kicks off a busy stretch of weather. Here is how it plays out - warmth and humidity build during the day today. A backdoor cold front drops south, triggering some thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The threat for storms is highest north of the pike.

We catch a break Thursday. Temperatures will be plenty warm with perfect beach weather.

Friday into Saturday our attention turns to the mid-Atlantic region where a tropical system is looming. Track and intensity are still in question, but we could see some very heavy rain.

Heavy rain is still possible if the storm doesn’t get a name and remains off the coast. We are watching this closely.

Sunday, scattered thunderstorms are possible, but it doesn’t appear too significant. Next week looks warm and we could stay active with numerous chances for thunderstorms.

