Wind gusts continue, winter air to settle in after record-setting rainfall

After record-setting rainfall in parts of New England, and thousands of customers without power, we’re picking up the pieces this morning and moving on to quieter times. That’s not to say that we’re clear of the wind, yet.

Gusts continue to come in from the west and northwest today, driving in colder temperatures and keeping the wind chill in the 20s for much of the day.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Winter air will settle in for the next few days.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Highs will struggle to make freezing this weekend under plenty of sunshine.

Breezes drop off Friday and are almost silent on Saturday as high pressure crests right overhead. This will create ideal conditions for radiational cooling, so expect temperatures Saturday morning to be in the low teens in some suburbs.

The recovery will be swift on the other side of this high. We’ll bounce back to the 40s Monday and 50s Tuesday as another soggy weather system takes aim at New England. It’s not nearly as strong, so we’re expecting only light showers this time around.