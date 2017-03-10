The organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade said they will allow OutVet to participate in the parade.

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the group that organizes the parade, voted 9-4 earlier this week to bar OutVets from participating in this year's event scheduled for March 19. The decision drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians, caused some sponsors to back out and stirred up a furor on social media.

After an emergency meeting was held on Friday to reconsider the decision, the council agreed to allow OutVets to march. OutVets has not yet said whether it would accept the invitation.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade, which dates back to 1901, in 2015, in what was seen as a groundbreaking decision after decades of resistance from parade organizers. The case went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 1995 upheld the council's right to bar gay groups on free speech grounds.

St. Patrick's Parade Planners Expected to Have Meeting

A member of OutVets met Democratic Congressman Stephen Lynch in Washington yesterday. The organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade are expected to hold an emergency meeting. (Published 5 hours ago)

The council said in a statement Thursday that OutVets was barred because of its use of the rainbow flag, often used as a symbol of gay pride and solidarity.

"OutVets was informed that our Code of Conduct prohibits the advertisement or display of one's sexual orientation, and that the rainbow flag on its banners and logo was in violation of this rule," the statement said.

OutVets was also late in submitting its application, the council said.

OutVets founder Bryan Bishop said the group carried its banner featuring the rainbow the last two years with no issues.

St. Patrick’s Parade Planners Reconsider Gay Veterans Ban

The group responsible for planning Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade is holding an emergency meeting to reconsider their decision to ban a gay veterans group. (Published Friday, March 10, 2017)

The Allied War Veterans Council's decision has resulted in backlash from other veterans' organizations.

The council is made up of representatives from several South Boston American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts.

The Michael J. Perkins American Legion Post says it has withdrawn from the council.

The Perkins post in a statement on its Facebook page doesn't mention the OutVets decision, but said it decided to withdraw because "recent efforts by several non-veteran parade volunteers to guide decision making has resulted in the subversion of the council as an organization being led by veterans."

Another former member of the council, the Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post, assailed the council's decision to bar OutVets.

The Fitzgerald post withdrew from the council last year over the decision to bar a group called Veterans for Peace from participating. Veterans for Peace said its application to march this year has been denied.

