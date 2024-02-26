Revisit the Ana Walshe murder case ahead of the trial in new podcast

Just over a year ago, the search for Ana Walshe of Cohasset, Massachusetts, sparked widespread curiosity, concern and eventual heartbreak when it became apparent that the missing mother of three and real estate maven was dead, allegedly murdered by her husband, Brian Walshe.

Amid the search for Ana — one that took investigators all over Greater Boston, from Swampscott to Wareham — another set of searches surfaced that would become central to the charges brought against Brian Walshe.

"How long before a body starts to smell?"

"How to stop a body from decomposing"?

"10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to."

Those are some of the Google searches Brian allegedly made on the morning his wife supposedly disappeared, New Year's Day 2023. Prosecutors read these and other queries, in court on Jan. 18 as Walshe was arraigned on a murder charge. The gruesome searches — allegedly made an iPad belonging to one of the couple's children — brought a whole new level of attention to the case.

Over a year later, Ana's body has not been found. But with Walshe's murder trial approaching, NBC10 Boston is taking a deeper look at this case — its twists and turns, the challenges prosecutors face bringing a case with no body, what happened on that New Year's Day and what could have led Brian to killing his own wife, a charge he has pleaded not guilty to.

Pulling from our extensive archive and new reporting, we're answering those questions and more in our new podcast, "The Searches for Ana Walshe," hosted by NBC10 Boston anchor Colton Bradford, and Matt Fortin.

Subscribe and listen to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get podcasts for a comprehensive look back at the search, new insights on what happened and updates on the case as they come in, right through the trial.