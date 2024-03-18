142-unit senior housing complex debuts in Brighton

Senior housing developer 2Life Communities and the Boston Housing Authority cut the ribbon Monday on a 142-unit complex in Brighton for seniors and people with disabilities, a model that public officials want to see replicated elsewhere.

Five years ago, the BHA selected Boston-based nonprofit 2Life to help redevelop the agency’s J.J. Carroll House, with a goal of taking the 64 public-housing units spread across multiple buildings on the property and putting even more units into a single building.

