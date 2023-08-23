College sports

2 local colleges say move to D1 already paying off after first year

By Jenny Hellwig

In looking to stand out among a crowded assortment of colleges in Greater Boston, Stonehill College has turned its attention beyond the classroom — to athletics.

The small Catholic school is heading into its second year in Division I athletics this fall, betting that an investment in sports will raise its profile.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

College sports
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us