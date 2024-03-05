Boston Business Journal

A BU lab aimed at teaching robots to drive, perform surgery is now open

By Isabel Tehan

A Boston University robotics lab is now open.

The $8.8 million Boston University Robotics & Autonomous Systems Teaching and Innovation Center intends to allow students from the undergraduate to doctorate levels to be better positioned to enter the AI or robotics industries or start their own ventures, said Kenn Sebasta, executive director of RASTIC. 

