Attorneys Clash Over FTX Fallout Lawsuits Involving Tom Brady, David Ortiz

Plaintiffs in a Florida lawsuit linked to cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s collapse say attorneys for celebrity defendants including Tom Brady and David Ortiz are trying to stall or kill the case by moving it to federal court.

The plaintiffs are FTX investors who allege they were effectively tricked into buying unregistered securities in violation of Florida law. Their attorneys say the legal teams for the former New England Patriots quarterback, former Red Sox slugger, “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary and others who starred in high-profile ads for FTX are using a “ploy … to delay and/or crush any and all proceedings,” according to a motion filed Monday shared with the Business Journal.

