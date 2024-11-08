Man shot in Hyde Park, suspect arrested, Boston police say

A man was shot in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon, and the suspected shooter was in custody, police said.

The shooting on Garfield Street, near Woodglen Road, was reported about 1:14 p.m., police said. They didn't have the condition of the man who was found wounded there.

Police didn't share more details on the shooting or the suspect, but the investigation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon.