Boston

Man shot in Hyde Park, suspect arrested, Boston police say

Police didn't share many details on the shooting or the suspect, but the investigation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon

By Asher Klein

A man was shot in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Friday afternoon, and the suspected shooter was in custody, police said.

The shooting on Garfield Street, near Woodglen Road, was reported about 1:14 p.m., police said. They didn't have the condition of the man who was found wounded there.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Police didn't share more details on the shooting or the suspect, but the investigation was ongoing as of Friday afternoon.

More Hyde Park news

Boston Nov 5

Teen injured in Hyde Park fire has died, officials say

Boston Oct 14

Scooter driver injured in crash in Boston on Sunday night

Boston Sep 12

Missing 14-year-old from Hyde Park has been found, Boston police say

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentHyde Park
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us