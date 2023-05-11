Boston

Boston Firm Auctions $175 Check Signed by Steve Jobs for $107K

By Lucia Maffei

Steve Jobs's signature is worth about 133 iPhones 14 — at least if you look at the sale price of a check bearing the autograph of the iconic Apple co-founder.

A $175 check filled out in type and signed by Jobs himself sold for nearly $107,000 at an auction ended Wednesday. (The price of an iPhone 14 starts at $800).

