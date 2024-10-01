Hotels and resorts

Hotel workers threaten ‘all-out strike' in Boston on Friday

By Don Seiffert

Hotel workers went on strike at the Hilton Park Plaza hotel, and four other Boston hotels, on Sept. 1.

The union representing some 4,000 workers at nearly three dozen Boston-area hotels is threatening an “all-out strike” if the owners of those hotels don’t meet their demands by Friday.

The local union, Unite Here Local 26, said Tuesday that ever since strikes at various hotels in the city began on Sept. 1, it has “given the hotels more than enough time to come to the bargaining table with a serious and meaningful economic package.”

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Union hotel workers are demanding a new contract, spending Thursday on the picket line.
Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Hotels and resorts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us