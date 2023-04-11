Boston Tequila Brand Names New CEO, Raises More Than $9M

The Boston liquor brand Ghost Tequila has named a new chief executive and closed a new fundraising round.

The company’s new CEO, Jeff Popkin, joins from the same position with Mast-Jägermeister US, the American division of the German maker of Jägermeister. He’s also been the president of the Vita Cola Co., the CEO of the Red Bull Distribution Co. and a senior manager at Molson Coors.

The tequila maker has also secured $9 million in new fundraising, according to a Form D filed last week, including from The Raptor Group, a Boston private investment firm. Ghost Tequila last raised more than $20 million in equity and debt in 2021.

Ghost Tequila, which makes its tequila in Mexico, calls itself one of the fastest-growing new tequila brands in the industry. The company hasn’t disclosed its revenue but says it has experienced more than 100% year-over-year growth in volume and is available in all 50 states, as well as in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Caribbean.

