BPDA Board OKs Southie Hotel, Fenway Zoning Changes

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved plans for a six-story hotel behind the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center as well as three requests for proposals for housing on city-owned land in Charlestown, Chinatown and Dorchester.

The board also gave the greenlight to proposed zoning changes that could lead to taller buildings along Brookline Avenue in Fenway, among other tweaks. The proposal now goes to the Boston Zoning Commission.

