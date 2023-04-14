Boston Business Journal

BPDA Board OKs Southie Hotel, Fenway Zoning Changes

By Greg Ryan

The Boston Planning and Development Agency’s board on Thursday approved plans for a six-story hotel behind the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center as well as three requests for proposals for housing on city-owned land in Charlestown, Chinatown and Dorchester.

The board also gave the greenlight to proposed zoning changes that could lead to taller buildings along Brookline Avenue in Fenway, among other tweaks. The proposal now goes to the Boston Zoning Commission.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us