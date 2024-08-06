Brockton Hospital to reopen next week following 18-month closure

After an 18-month closure caused by a massive electrical fire, Brockton Hospital says it's ready to reopen next week.

Signature Healthcare, which operates the hospital, said in a Tuesday statement that the facility will officially reopen on Aug. 13.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal