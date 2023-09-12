Cambridge biotech's CEO out as company lays off half of workforce

2seventy bio Inc. is laying off nearly half of its workforce and losing its longtime CEO.

The company said Tuesday it would let go of 176 employees, around 40% of its total workforce. Nick Leschly, who'd been CEO since 2seventy split off from bluebird bio Inc. in 2021, is stepping away.

That search has already begun. When he departs the corner office, Leschly will become chairman of 2seventy's board.

“After nearly 14 years as CEO of bluebird and 2seventy I feel beyond grateful and humbled to have had the opportunity to help bring four cell therapies to patients and do our part to advance the field," Leschly said in the statement. "I very much look forward to continuing to work closely with the board and leadership team to advance 2seventy’s mission for patients."

