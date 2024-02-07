Cannabis sales in Mass. hit new record in 2023, but business concerns remain

Cannabis sales in Massachusetts once again broke a year-over-year record for total statewide sales, with the industry reporting $1.56 billion in recreational, or nonmedical, cannabis sales in 2023 — a $78 million increase over 2022.
December was also a record month for adult-use cannabis sales at $140.1 million, according to the Cannabis Control Commission, the state agency that regulates the marijuana industry.
Despite another record year, entrepreneurs say they still have concerns about the long-term stability of the industry. There are 338 marijuana retailers and 21 delivery businesses in operation in Massachusetts, and current business owners say they're concerned about the market reaching a saturation point, creating more supply than there is demand.
