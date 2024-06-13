Boston Business Journal

Chestnut Hill shopping plaza opens massive expansion: Here's a closer look at some of its 25 shops

By Grant Welker

The Street shopping center in Chestnut Hill will open a 90,000 square-foot addition on Thursday with what’ll eventually be more than 25 retailers.

Among the brands are the newly announced jewelry store Mejuri and the clothing retailer Todd Snyder. They’ll join previously named tenants opening Thursday that includes the activewear companies Alo Yoga and Arc'teryx, the florist Winston Flowers and the med spa Skin Laundry.

The list of tenants opening this week also includes the clothing stores Marine Layer, Reformation, Roller Rabbit and WHEAT, as well as the workout studio Solidcore.

