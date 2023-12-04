Boston Business Journal

Citizens Bank subscribers receive explicit, unauthorized email

By Meera Raman

An email saying "Go F--- Yourself" in bright red capital letters over a picture of Elon Musk was sent Monday by a third party to a list of subscribers for Citizens Bank — the second-largest bank in Massachusetts.

The email was sent around 11 a.m. on Monday, apparently from a "third-party alert system" for interested subscribers for news from the Providence-based bank. It is unclear if other companies were similarly affected.

Citizens Financial Group told the Boston Business Journal that the third party sent out the "unauthorized email," and that it is investigating why the message was sent. The email was sent from "alerting.service@investis.com," which has sent out authentic Citizens communications in the past. The display name was "Citizens Financial Group, Inc. alert service."

