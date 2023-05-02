Boston Business Journal

Community Healthlink Substance-Use Center Lays Off 80 After Inspection, Closures

By Cassie McGrath

Following a state inspection and the suspension of three of its substance-use programs, Community Healthlink Inc., a behavioral health center affiliated with UMass Memorial Health, is laying off nearly 80 employees.

UMass Memorial Health confirmed that it voluntarily suspended admissions into Community Healthlink’s detox program, PASSages, and its Thayer Transitional Support Services program, all located at 12 Queen St. in Worcester, after a state Bureau of Substance Addiction Services inspection.

The state Department of Public Health said an investigation is ongoing and would not provide more information about its findings.

Due to the suspension of admissions and reduced client caseloads, Community Healthlink made the decision to lay off 78 staff members, it said.

“We understand how difficult this is for our impacted caregivers and are making every effort to work with them to find other positions within CHL and our UMass Memorial system wherever possible,” Charlie Brooks, vice president of the substance use division at Community Healthlink, said in a statement. 

On April 21, 39 people at the Thayer detoxification location were laid off, and on May 5, 21 employees at Thayer PASSages and 18 employees at Transitional Support Services are scheduled to be let go.

