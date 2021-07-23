COVID Surge Puts Wrinkle in Some Employers' Return-To-Office Plans

Less than two months before many employers are planning for workers to return to the office, the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide due to the new, more-contagious Delta variant is spurring some Boston-area employers rethink plans to come back after Labor Day.

The end of summer is a popular start date for office returns: As of this spring, about half of employees were expected to be at least partially on-site by September, according to a Massachusetts Competitive Partnership survey of more than 100 Boston-area companies. By the end of 2021, that percentage is expected to rise to 61% of workers, the survey found.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal