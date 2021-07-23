Boston Business Journal

COVID Surge Puts Wrinkle in Some Employers' Return-To-Office Plans

By Greg Ryan

Less than two months before many employers are planning for workers to return to the office, the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide due to the new, more-contagious Delta variant is spurring some Boston-area employers rethink plans to come back after Labor Day.

The end of summer is a popular start date for office returns: As of this spring, about half of employees were expected to be at least partially on-site by September, according to a Massachusetts Competitive Partnership survey of more than 100 Boston-area companies. By the end of 2021, that percentage is expected to rise to 61% of workers, the survey found.

