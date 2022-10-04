Boston Business Journal

Developer Earns Key OK to Develop Roxbury Parcel, as Rival Drops Out

By Greg Ryan

Boston Business Journal

A team led by The HYM Investment Group won a key endorsement on Monday in its bid to develop a nearly eight-acre, city-owned parcel in Roxbury, though a Boston Planning and Development Agency official revealed that its only competitor dropped its bid late last week.

A BPDA-convened committee of Roxbury leaders and residents endorsed plans by HYM and Roxbury-based My City for Peace for Parcel P3, located across Tremont Street from Boston police headquarters.

The long-vacant site has been through a few false starts over the decades. At different points it was positioned as a Partners Healthcare corporate office and, most recently, a mixed-use development anchored by a BJ’s Wholesale Club store.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us