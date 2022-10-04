Developer Earns Key OK to Develop Roxbury Parcel, as Rival Drops Out

A team led by The HYM Investment Group won a key endorsement on Monday in its bid to develop a nearly eight-acre, city-owned parcel in Roxbury, though a Boston Planning and Development Agency official revealed that its only competitor dropped its bid late last week.

A BPDA-convened committee of Roxbury leaders and residents endorsed plans by HYM and Roxbury-based My City for Peace for Parcel P3, located across Tremont Street from Boston police headquarters.

The long-vacant site has been through a few false starts over the decades. At different points it was positioned as a Partners Healthcare corporate office and, most recently, a mixed-use development anchored by a BJ’s Wholesale Club store.

