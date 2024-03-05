Boston Business Journal

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center to rebrand

By Cassie McGrath

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, the largest community health center in Massachusetts, is rebranding to NeighborHealth in June.

Founded in 1970 during the Civil Rights Movement to provide healthcare to underserved people, EBNHC has grown to have 2,000 employees, 120,000 yearly patients and an operating budget of $270 million. It has clinical sites in East Boston, Winthrop, Everett, Revere, and in 2020, acquired the South End Community Health Center which will also be renamed under this rebrand.

