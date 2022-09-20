Federal Regulators Request More Information on Amazon-IRobot Deal

The Federal Trade Commission wants to take a closer look at Amazon's $1.7 billion takeover of Roomba maker iRobot, delaying an acquisition process that has no expected closing date in sight.

Both Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. received a request for additional information Monday from the FTC in connection with the agency’s review of the deal, according to public documents dated Tuesday. The request extends the waiting period imposed by antitrust regulations; such a request is "basically where a formality turns into an investigation," according to Protocol.

