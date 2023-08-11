Boston Business Journal

Fidelity is just shy of its goal to hire 500 in Boston this summer

By Meera Raman

Fidelity has blown past its hiring goal of 4,000 new jobs in the first half of 2023, but has yet to hit its target here in Boston.

In February, the Boston-based financial services firm said it would hire for 500 new jobs in the Boston office in the first six months of the year. But the company only filled about 400 roles by the end of the second quarter, bringing the number of Boston employees to 5,574 as of July 1.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us