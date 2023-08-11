Fidelity is just shy of its goal to hire 500 in Boston this summer

Fidelity has blown past its hiring goal of 4,000 new jobs in the first half of 2023, but has yet to hit its target here in Boston.

In February, the Boston-based financial services firm said it would hire for 500 new jobs in the Boston office in the first six months of the year. But the company only filled about 400 roles by the end of the second quarter, bringing the number of Boston employees to 5,574 as of July 1.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal